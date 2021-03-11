Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of WMG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 550,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,356. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

