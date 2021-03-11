Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Randall L. Stephenson Buys 7,725 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 9,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

