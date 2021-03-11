Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

WTRH stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

