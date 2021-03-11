Wafra Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wafra Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. 201,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,135. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.