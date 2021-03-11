Wafra Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,708 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 2.7% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $60,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 115.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 36.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

SYY stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,166.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

