Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Patricia Moran Sells 985 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vroom alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.