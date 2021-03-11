Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €41.80 ($49.18) and last traded at €41.35 ($48.65). Approximately 12,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($48.00).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOS. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.60 ($53.65).

The company has a market cap of $721.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

