Vonage Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vonage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

VG stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 529.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vonage by 36.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $8,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $5,922,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

