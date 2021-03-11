Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

VCMMF opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Vocus Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

