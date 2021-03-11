Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $46.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $40.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $220.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,436 shares of company stock worth $4,770,948 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

