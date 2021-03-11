VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.31. 669,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 184,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

