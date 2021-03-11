Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 91.6% in February

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Vitru has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

