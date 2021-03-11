Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 880.0% in February

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,789,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QEBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,603. Virtual Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.24.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
