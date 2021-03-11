Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Up 880.0% in February

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,789,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QEBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,603. Virtual Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

