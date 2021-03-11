Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

VIR opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,127,255 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 13.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

