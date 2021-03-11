Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading 5% Higher

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.30. 620,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 642,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

