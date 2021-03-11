Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 11th total of 101,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBIG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.