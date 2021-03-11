VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.92 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $36.92 million and $1.21 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

