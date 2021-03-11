ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading 12.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $61.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $83.66. 21,239,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 17,167,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

