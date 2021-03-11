ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

VIACA traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $79.87. 6,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,353. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

