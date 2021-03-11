Viacoin Achieves Market Cap of $16.42 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $381,575.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00351909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,576 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.