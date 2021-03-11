Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,140 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.68.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

