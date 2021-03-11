Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VERX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

