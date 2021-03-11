Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

NYSE VET traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 130,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

