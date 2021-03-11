Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

