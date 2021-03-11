Veriti Management LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 9.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

