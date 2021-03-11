Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,583,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

