Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.