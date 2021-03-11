Veriti Management LLC Invests $522,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 238,412 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.