Veriti Management LLC Invests $438,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 35.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

ZBH opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 978.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

