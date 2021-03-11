Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,742 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,742 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

NYSE:CRH opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

