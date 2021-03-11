Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,820 Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,231,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

WF opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

