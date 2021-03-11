Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $77.79.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

