Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $157,053,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $629.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.