Verbund’s (OEZVY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Verbund has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

