Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.49 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $384.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,014 shares of company stock worth $9,818,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

