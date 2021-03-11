Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) PT Raised to $12.00

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.93 million, a P/E ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

