Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 19,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $366.89 million, a PE ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

