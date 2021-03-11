Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Ventas worth $35,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.