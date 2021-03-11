Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $906.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report sales of $906.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $883.60 million and the highest is $921.40 million. Ventas reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $56.23. 2,297,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

