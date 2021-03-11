Veil Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.39 million and $2,418.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.24 or 0.99835308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00034150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00419696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.21 or 0.00306474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00829613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00103760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

