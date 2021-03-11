Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.55. 140,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,723. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

