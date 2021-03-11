Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $199.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

