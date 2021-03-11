Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.49. 211,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,880. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

