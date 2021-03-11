Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Berry Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 473.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $363.22. The company had a trading volume of 138,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,196. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.