Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VB opened at $212.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.81.

