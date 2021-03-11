Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $13,206,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $12,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $265.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

