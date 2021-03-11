Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $327,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.