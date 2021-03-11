Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lessened by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 766,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,886. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59.

