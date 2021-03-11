Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 101,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. 26,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,603. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

