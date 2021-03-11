Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.